New law allows Utahns to be ticketed for driving in bike lane

House Bill 290 makes driving in or blocking bike lanes a traffic infraction.

A bike lane is defined as a part of the road designated “through striping, signage, pavement markings or barriers for the preferential or exclusive use of bicycle...traffic.”

Some municipalities, like Salt Lake City and Millcreek, already have ordinances protecting bike lanes.

“Most do not,” Bike Utah’s Jordan Bartholomew told legislators back in February. “Parked cars and other obstructions are common throughout the state. The safety hazards force cyclists to weave into traffic, puts them at risk and creates dangerous conditions for all road users.”

HB290, sponsored by freshman Democrat Rep. Verona Mauga of Salt Lake City, makes keeping bike lanes open a statewide rule.

A violation is punishable by a fine. Summit County hasn’t yet posted how much the fine will be. Other traffic infractions carry fines of $200 or less.

The new law exempts government vehicles and doesn’t apply to roads for both cars and bikes marked with “share the road” signs or what cyclists call “sharrows.”

Park City Municpal’s southbound Park Avenue bike lane is a special case. It’s a tricky area of town that was recently the scene of a viral auto-cyclist altercation. Parts of the road narrow and the bike lane disappears altogether.

The lane on Park Avenue is marked with dashed lines, so that means cars can cross it, according to the city’s engineering department. HB290 still allows cars to cross bike lanes to make a turn or when responding to striping.

The law takes effect May 7.