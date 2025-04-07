Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love’s life, voice remembered in public funeral

In the hallway to former congresswoman Mia Love’s memorial on Monday, dozens of pictures immortalized countless moments of a full life; they show her hugging her children, marrying her husband Jason, giving speeches at rallies, and being unable to contain laughter.

Love was the first Black Utahn to be elected to the U.S. Congress after a career in local politics in Saratoga Springs. That made her name widely known in national politics. However, as those photos reflect, Love’s family and friends remember her as the best friend, mom and aunt, and strong, influential figure for those around her.

She died on March 23 at 49 after fighting brain cancer for three years. As hundreds gathered in a Latter-day Saint chapel at the University of Utah’s Institute of Religion for a public funeral, many speakers’ voices cracked as they remembered stories of her life and some of the last moments they shared with Love. They also tried to honor her request to keep moments of glee in her memorial.

“Mia and I periodically spoke about this moment and the potential of one of us dying early. And as we considered the possibilities again, she would take a jab at me and say, ‘look at how well my family is aging. Remember Jason, black don’t crack,’’ Jason Love said on Monday morning prompting some laughs. “But she made it very clear to me and to our family that she wanted this moment to be a time of celebration.”

And while, inevitably, there were some tears, Love’s family and friends spent the morning quoting her jokes and full extracts of her book “Qualified,” in which she spoke about her story as a daughter of Haitian Immigrants in New York and Connecticut. She recalled how her diverse background gave her a valuable voice, not only for issues that affect minorities, but for all issues and how women, and Black women in particular, should pursue opportunities often taken by white men.

Jason Love remembered how after 11 weeks of radiation and chemotherapy, Love insisted on recording the audio version of that book, a now on-repeat staple in his routine.

“Whether in an elected position or lobbying for policies outside a formal office, I found power in my story, and cannot help but to share it,” Mia Love read in her audio book in a special note for people in minority communities. “The United States of America needs your voice and needs to hear your stories. You are qualified. Find your voice, lead with character and empower others to do the same.”

Love first learned about her brain tumor after experiencing migraines and excruciating pain during a family trip in Puerto Rico. After getting back to Utah, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a highly malignant type of brain cancer. Then, doctors said she would live for 10 to 15 months.

“Mia fought cancer valiantly, and this week marks her third year anniversary from her diagnosis,” Jason Love said. “She doubled the life expectancy, in typical Mia Love fashion.”

On March 1, Love’s daughter Abigale shared in a post on X that her cancer wasn’t responding to treatment and was progressing, making her family shift her focus from treatment to enjoying their remaining time together.

Many have since gathered at public tributes, including a viewing memorial at the Utah State Capitol on Sunday, in which her husband and children, Alessa, Abigale and Peyton greeted guests ahead of the Monday funeral as Love lay in state. After the service, there was a military service outside the chapel, with a presentation of the American flag in front of Love’s casket.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson witnessed all services from a prime spot. She and Love were close friends, bonded amid campaign conversations and a shared love of the state and the country, Henderson said during the Monday ceremony.

Henderson remembered Love’s clear instructions on how to best help her during her illness.

“‘I’m in fight mode,’ she told us, ‘and what I need from you all, more than anything, is to help me fight it. This is a campaign, and we are going to win. Fight with me. Run with me. Climb that summit with me.’” Henderson said. “And so our job was clear, no doom and gloom, no tears, although we cried many, just not in front of Mia.”

Among all speakers in the service, there were other stories representative of Love’s character; when she was mayor, she made the newly appointed Saratoga Springs city manager carry her purse around as a joke. She also made Lt. Gov. Henderson buy heels in a Tampa store ahead of her speech in the Republican National Convention, which, she indicated, “had to be tall” and had her daughter recite the pledge of allegiance in front of every American flag they encountered when she was a toddler.

Her family and friends also emphasized the message she aimed to spread during her time in public office.

“Mia’s work is unfinished. It is. And she wanted each of us here today to join her. The adversaries of freedom and righteousness seek to divide us through the natural seams of our fabric of society. They know that if they apply a little bit of pressure to these natural seams of race, of religion, of gender, of income, they know that they can get us divided and they can weaken us,” Jason Love said. “Mia and I believe that there has never been a greater time on this earth in the history of humanity. Let’s listen to what Mia said.”

