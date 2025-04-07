Utah law enforcement go undercover to enforce distracted driving

The Utah Department of Public Safety said distracted driving is a serious problem in the state. Officers from 17 agencies will take on more than 175 shifts this month to combat the issue.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot reminds drivers distracted driving is not only dangerous, it's against the law.

“Whether it's, you're going to take a phone call or type an address into your GPS or you've got the kids in the back seat, whatever the case, it's a problem," he said. "And that's why there's an entire month dedicated to try and really just draw awareness to it.”

He said distracted driving includes manipulating your phone in any way. If it is an emergency, Talbot said drivers need to pull over somewhere safe before looking away from the road.

Spotters in unmarked vans will be looking for violations of Utah’s distracted driving laws to increase enforcement through April 14.

Drivers spotted distracted driving will be reported to uniformed officers nearby who will educate or cite violators.