Sen. Bernie Sanders to visit Utah on nationwide tour

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 8, 2025 at 4:24 PM MDT
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour event at Arizona State University, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to make a stop in Utah as part of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

According to his official website, the tour will include “real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence on this country.”

The tour has previously visited Auburn, Ala., Bakersfield and Los Angeles in California, Tempe, Ariz., Denver and Greeley in Colorado and Missoula, Mont.

Sanders started his tour in late March and has featured U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Greg Casar of Texas. Neither Democrat is listed on the event page for Salt Lake City.

The Sunday,April 13, event at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center will begin at 5:15 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Those interested in Sunday’s event are asked to RSVP.
