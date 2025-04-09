Division of Outdoor Recreation offers free boater safety course ahead of summer season

With the ice slowly melting from Utah’s reservoirs and lakes, the Division of Outdoor Recreation is offering a free online safety course to help boaters prepare to get on the water.

It’s the first free course recognized by the state’s Boating Program and the U.S. Coast Guard, meaning Utah boaters who travel out of state will meet national boating safety education requirements.

The course also meets Utah’s requirement that youths ages 12 to 17 complete an approved boating safety education course before operating a personal watercraft.

Statistics from the Coast Guard indicate most boating-related fatalities involve operators who have not received boating safety instruction.

Many insurance providers offer discounts to boaters who complete a safety course.

The course consists of six lessons with quizzes and a final exam and takes four to eight hours to complete.