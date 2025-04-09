DWR reminds recreationists of rattlesnake safety

The DWR says five rattlesnake species are native to Utah and are an important part of Utah’s ecosystem.

The snakes are most active during late spring and early summer months when they are looking for food, water and mates.

They are most active at dawn and dusk but can be found anytime, especially in the spring on rocky benches, high-elevation slopes and dry canyons.

If you encounter a rattlesnake, the DWR says to remain calm and stay at least 10 feet from the snake.

Don’t try to harm or kill the animal. The DWR says it’s dangerous and also against the law.

Rattlesnakes will stop aggressive or defensive behavior once you or your pet are far enough away.

The DWR recommends leashing dogs on hikes to avoid conflicts with the snakes. Training courses are also available to help dogs learn to avoid rattlesnakes .

More information on rattlesnake safety in Utah is available at WildAwareUtah.org.