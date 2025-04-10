Gleich, AOC to join Sen. Bernie Sanders in Salt Lake City

In a social media post, Gleich said she will join the senator to “stand up against billionaire greed, corporate corruption, and the politicians who’ve sold out the American Dream.”

Gleich is a professional ski mountaineer and environmental and social justice activist. In 2024, she made an unsuccessful bid to represent Utah in the U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, has been the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019. During her 2018 campaign, she refused to take any contributions from corporations, a practice she continues today, according to her website.

Sanders’ website says the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour focuses on how to “take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”

The event Sunday at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center will begin at 5:15 p.m. with music before speakers take the stage at 6 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to register for the free event.