© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gleich, AOC to join Sen. Bernie Sanders in Salt Lake City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 10, 2025 at 5:04 PM MDT
RIGHT: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour event at Arizona State University, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. LEFT: Caroline Gleich on the Utah State Capitol steps.
Ross D. Franklin for AP
/
Gleich campaign
LEFT: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour event at Arizona State University, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz.
RIGHT: Caroline Gleich on the Utah State Capitol steps.

Utah climate activist Caroline Gleich and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders when he makes a stop in Salt Lake on his national “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

In a social media post, Gleich said she will join the senator to “stand up against billionaire greed, corporate corruption, and the politicians who’ve sold out the American Dream.”

Gleich is a professional ski mountaineer and environmental and social justice activist. In 2024, she made an unsuccessful bid to represent Utah in the U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, has been the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019. During her 2018 campaign, she refused to take any contributions from corporations, a practice she continues today, according to her website.

Sanders’ website says the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour focuses on how to “take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”

The event Sunday at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center will begin at 5:15 p.m. with music before speakers take the stage at 6 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to register for the free event.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver