Canadian ski area breaks shot ski record

Mont-Orford Ski Resort in Quebec, Canada, gathered skiers and riders for a 1976 apres ski party to break the record Breckenridge set in December 2024.

On March 29, with 506 skis attached by carabiners, 1,460 people tipped their heads back to tipple their names into the record book.

Mont-Orford’s marketing director, Valérie Collette, said a local distillery, Cherry River, provided the drinks for the first-time event. A non-alcoholic option, chocolate milk, was sponsored by the local dairy farm, La Pinte.

Collette told KPCW the resort’s shot ski effort was inspired by the competition between Utah and Colorado. She said they wanted to make their mark as well.

For years the two western U.S. ski towns have been battling it out, one-upping each other each season. Park City broke Breckenridge’s 2023 record in October 2024 with more than 1,380 people.

Breckenridge reclaimed the world-record title in December with just over 1,400 people lined up on Main Street along 503 skis.

On April 7, Maine’s Sunday River resort made its own attempt at a shot ski record, gathering 527 people to throw back some Jager, a third of what’s needed to become the reigning champ.