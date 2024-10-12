Park City sets new record in 8th annual Shot Ski

The shot ski world record was broken when 1,385 people went bottoms up together Saturday. The participants were lined up and down Park City’s Main Street — some took a swig of High West Double Rye whiskey while others had apple juice.

Matt Sampson / KPCW 2024 Park City Shot Ski

The shot glasses were secured to more than 550 bolted-together-skis.

Local Jennifer Powers has participated in the fundraiser for three years. She said she loves the event as it supports Park City and it’s just fun.

“Just the camaraderie and meeting a lot of our locals and a lot of our neighbors from around and just the whole fun aspect of it, also beating Breckenridge every year,” she laughed.

Breckenridge, Colorado, and Park City, Utah, have a friendly rivalry. The two ski towns alternate breaking the shot ski world record each year. Connie Nelson, the fundraising director of Park City Sunrise Rotary Club which puts on the event, said Brenckingridge’s Rotary Club started the fundraiser.

Breckenridge will likely take their turn in attempting to break the world record in December. The ski town set the record with 1,377 shots last year, just eight fewer than Park City Saturday.

Matt Sampson / KPCW 2024 Park City Shot Ski

This is the 8th year the local Sunrise Rotary Club has hosted the fundraiser. Nelson said it supports local businesses.

“The community loves it, because if you walk into any of these restaurants right now, they're completely full, and after we finish at two o'clock and tear down everything, they'll all go into the different restaurants and into the businesses and purchase items,” she said.

The ticket sales for the competition will also support local community groups. Nelson said the event raised around $66,000 this year.