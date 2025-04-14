Utahns prepare to ‘drop, cover and hold’ in statewide earthquake drill

So far, more than 930,000 people are registered for the drill, including students and staff at Ecker Hill Middle School, Trailside Elementary and South Summit High School in Summit County.

Utah Department of Public Safety’s Be Ready Utah expert Bryan Stinson says the annual drill teaches people what to do during a temblor.

“Protective action is the most important thing in any kind of emergency preparedness because if you don't survive the initial incident,” he said. “You can have 1,000 pounds of wheat and an excellent disaster supply kit, and it doesn't matter if you don't survive.”

Stinson says the most important thing to do in an earthquake is to drop onto your hands and knees, cover your head and neck with one arm and hand and hold on until the shaking stops.

The statewide drill will be at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 17.