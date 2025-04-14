© 2025 KPCW

Utahns prepare to ‘drop, cover and hold’ in statewide earthquake drill

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 14, 2025 at 3:10 PM MDT
Fourth graders Rachel Nelson, right, and Elliot Kelley-Petersen begin to unfurl themselves from under their desks after practicing their their drop, cover and hold-on skills during an annual earthquake drill, the Great ShakeOut, at Genesee Hill Elementary school Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

Utahns will participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home during the 2025 Great Utah ShakeOut Thursday.

So far, more than 930,000 people are registered for the drill, including students and staff at Ecker Hill Middle School, Trailside Elementary and South Summit High School in Summit County.

Utah Department of Public Safety’s Be Ready Utah expert Bryan Stinson says the annual drill teaches people what to do during a temblor.

“Protective action is the most important thing in any kind of emergency preparedness because if you don't survive the initial incident,” he said. “You can have 1,000 pounds of wheat and an excellent disaster supply kit, and it doesn't matter if you don't survive.”

Stinson says the most important thing to do in an earthquake is to drop onto your hands and knees, cover your head and neck with one arm and hand and hold on until the shaking stops.

The statewide drill will be at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 17.

For individuals, schools and businesses who are interested in signing up, visit www.shakeout.org.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
