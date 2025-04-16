NPS celebrates National Park Week with free entry

To celebrate, the National Park Service is letting visitors into any of its 400 parks for free that day.

That includes Utah’s “Mighty 5”: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion.

From April 19 through April 27, outdoor enthusiasts can celebrate the parks with a National Park Playlist – by listening to a curated collection or creating their own playlist inspired by a park’s features and experiences.

The park service will challenge visitors each day with a new genre, including greatest hits, pop, nature sounds, classic rock, heavy metal and more.