Utah Gov. issues order to improve statewide wildfire preparations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:00 PM MDT
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during the annual Fire Sense news conference at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City, where officials warned summer 2024 could bring large wildfires to Utah, on Monday, June 10, 2024.
Kyle Dunphey
/
Utah News Dispatch
File: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during the annual Fire Sense news conference at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City, where officials warned summer 2024 could bring large wildfires to Utah, on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The order establishes a new working group on wildfire management, composed of leaders from key state agencies including the Department of Natural Resources as well as public safety, forestry and fire officials.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order Monday to enhance the state’s wildfire preparedness.

The order comes ahead of the 2025 fire season and works to improve coordination among state, local and federal partners.

That includes leaders from the Department of Natural Resources; Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands; Department of Public Safety; Division of Emergency Management along with the state fire management officer and fire marshal.

The group is tasked with identifying the highest-risk areas, improving coordination across jurisdictions and submitting its recommendations to the governor by June 1.

The action builds on the state’s Fire Sense campaign, which Gov. Cox said has helped reduce human-caused wildfires by nearly 75% from 2020 to 2023.

The order also outlines measures for residents including preparing an emergency supply kit and reviewing neighborhood evacuation routes.
