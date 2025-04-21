Utah Gov. issues order to improve statewide wildfire preparations

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order Monday to enhance the state’s wildfire preparedness.

The order comes ahead of the 2025 fire season and works to improve coordination among state, local and federal partners.

That includes leaders from the Department of Natural Resources; Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands; Department of Public Safety; Division of Emergency Management along with the state fire management officer and fire marshal.

The group is tasked with identifying the highest-risk areas, improving coordination across jurisdictions and submitting its recommendations to the governor by June 1.

The action builds on the state’s Fire Sense campaign, which Gov. Cox said has helped reduce human-caused wildfires by nearly 75% from 2020 to 2023.

The order also outlines measures for residents including preparing an emergency supply kit and reviewing neighborhood evacuation routes.