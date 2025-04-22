Summit County taking public comment on gun club road traffic solutions

The county council will discuss the unpaved road, where residents complain of construction traffic and dust in the summertime, at 5 p.m. April 23.

Click here for Summit County agendas and meeting information.

Councilmembers are not expected to settle on a solution this week, but according to County Manager Shayne Scott, they have drafted the “bones of an agreement.”

“We've actually gone back and forth with language on some kind of an agreement. So the problem is the details of that agreement. We haven't come to some consensus,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 22.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Manager Shayne Scott Listen • 15:46

The issue is summer construction traffic on the gun club road, also called West 200 South, which runs from Kamas to gated communities in Wasatch County.

Summit County councilmembers briefly considered closing the road to all traffic at the Wasatch County line. They still could, but the county’s civil attorney has said that would lead to a lawsuit.

That’s because the gun club road is the only access to Wakara, a development just south of the larger and more well-established Tuhaye. Both luxury communities are still under construction.

Email updates Scott sent to residents on the Summit County side said county staff had proposed Wakara pave and maintain the gun club road, but stop using it for construction traffic. The development hasn’t accepted the offer.

The county manager doesn’t believe the Summit County Council would like to take any “drastic” actions on the road. More details are expected to be discussed April 23.

The council meeting will be at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.