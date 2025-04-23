SLC Airport officials remind Utahns of REAL ID deadline

Starting next Wednesday, May 7, travelers 18 and older will need a REAL ID to fly within the U.S.

Those include an updated driver’s license or other state photo identification that, for Utah, displays a star in the upper right corner.

A U.S. passport or passport card, permanent resident card or foreign government-issued passport are also accepted.

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports reminds travelers to plan ahead and be prepared with the proper identification before arriving at the airport.

To ensure a smooth experience, TSA officers say to allow extra time and arrive at the airport two hours before flying domestically and three hours before international flights.

Passengers without a REAL ID or acceptable form of identification can expect delays, additional screening and possibly not being allowed to fly.

The Utah Department of Public Safety estimates 95% of Utahns meet the REAL ID requirements.

Nationally, 81% of travelers at TSA airport security checkpoints already present REAL ID-compliant identification.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says processing and mailing new identification cards can take four to six weeks.