Proposed $40 billion federal cuts to HHS would threaten Utah health and economy

“These cuts, layered on top of previous reductions to research and programmatic funding, would result in the completed elimination of initiatives critical to Utah’s well-being, such as HIV/AIDS prevention, tobacco control, maternal health programs, vaccine distribution efforts, and rural health services,” the Utah Public Health Association said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported President Donald Trump’s administration is looking to cut one-third of the Department of Health and Human Services’ discretionary spending, or $40 billion, according to a preliminary budget document the outlet obtained.

“The 64-page document calls not only for cuts, but also a major shuffling and restructuring of health and human service agencies,” the Washington Post reported. “Agencies are allowed to appeal to HHS for changes but have been told they cannot change the bottom line, according to a federal health official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.”

It will ultimately be up to Congress to decide whether to implement the cuts.

Carrie Butler, executive director of the Utah Public Health Association (a nonprofit that advocates for public health policy), expressed concerns Tuesday that if federal public health budgets are slashed, Utah would feel the impacts — which she said would reverberate beyond public health issues and threaten the state’s economic well-being.

“Utah remains one of the most economically resilient states in the nation, and that strength is directly tied to the health of our population,” Butler said. “When we stop investing in public health — particularly preventive health — we stop investing in our economy.”

Long-term consequences of cutting “prevention and intervention programs are well-documented,” the Utah Public Health Association said, pointing to “untreated chronic disease, higher healthcare costs, reduced workforce productivity, and avoidable human suffering.”

“The aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic have already made these patterns painfully clear,” the association said. “Data show sharp increases in late-stage cancer diagnoses, delays in diabetes detection, and rising rates of unmanaged chronic disease due to disruptions in preventive care.”

Butler said Utah health officials are “particularly concerned” about proposed cuts to rural health programs, maternal health services, early childhood education and other “foundational supports that all Utahns rely on — directly or indirectly.”

“Neglecting these priorities will only shift costs downstream, where we’ll pay more in ER visits, lost workdays, and worse health outcomes overall,” she said.

The Utah Public Health Association urged state leaders and Utah’s congressional delegation to “speak out against these devastating cuts.” It also urged them to “prioritize sustained investment in the programs that keep our communities healthy and our economy strong.”

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.