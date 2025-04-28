Referendum to repeal anti-union law meets threshold to qualify for 2026 ballot

Labor groups have met the requirements to put a measure on the 2026 ballot to repeal a law banning police, firefighters and teachers unions from representing their members in contract negotiations.

As of Monday morning, the referendum backers had reached their target in the required 15 senate districts, in addition to the 146,480 verified signatures statewide, according to the lieutenant governor’s office.

To qualify for the ballot, the Protect Utah Workers coalition, made up of 19 different labor groups, had to gather 140,748 signatures from voters — a number that represents 8% of the registered voters in the state — as well as meet the same 8% mark in more than half of the state’s 29 senate districts.

“Today, Utahns made history,” the coalition said in a statement.

“The message is clear: Utahns still believe in checks and balances, accountability, and the power of the people to lead,” the group said. “Many of the qualified districts are represented by the very politicians who actively pushed — and sponsored [the anti-union legislation]. Now, their own neighborhoods are standing up for public workers’ rights."

Opponents will still have an opportunity to try to convince voters to rescind their signatures, but barring a major shift against the repeal effort, the law will be put on hold until the 2026 election.

Read the full report at sltrib.com.

