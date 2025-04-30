© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eligible children can qualify for $120 for groceries during the summer months

KPCW | By Jonas Wright
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:55 PM MDT
Utah kids who get free or reduced lunches during the school year can access similar support during summer break through a state workforce services program.
Sabana
/
Adobe Stock
Utah kids who get free or reduced lunches during the school year can access similar support during summer break through a state workforce services program.

Utah kids who get free or reduced lunches during the school year can access similar support during summer break through a state workforce services program.

Utah SUN Bucks provides families with $120 to buy groceries for each of their eligible school-age children.

According to Muris Prses, director of eligibility for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, the program is an extension of the federal SUN Bucks initiative, which was created to combat childhood hunger.

All kids receiving support through federal programs, such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, are automatically enrolled in Utah SUN Bucks.

The funds are automatically distributed into EBT accounts or issued on a separate EBT card starting June 2025.

SUN Bucks can be used for fruits, vegetables, meat, whole grains and dairy at all places that accept SNAP benefits. In participating farmers markets, every $1 spent earns an additional $2 to spend on fresh produce.

Students who attend schools where everyone receives free lunch can also apply for SUN Bucks if they do not receive public assistance.

For more information, visit jobs.utah.gov/sunbucks.
State & Regional
Jonas Wright
Jonas Wright is the first full-time bilingual journalist for KPCW. He covers all things within the Latino community across Summit County and Wasatch County. Before KPCW, Jonas worked on multiple projects as a photojournalist and documentary maker. Jonas studied and graduated from Brigham Young University.
See stories by Jonas Wright