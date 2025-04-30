Eligible children can qualify for $120 for groceries during the summer months

Utah SUN Bucks provides families with $120 to buy groceries for each of their eligible school-age children.

According to Muris Prses, director of eligibility for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, the program is an extension of the federal SUN Bucks initiative, which was created to combat childhood hunger.

All kids receiving support through federal programs, such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, are automatically enrolled in Utah SUN Bucks.

The funds are automatically distributed into EBT accounts or issued on a separate EBT card starting June 2025.

SUN Bucks can be used for fruits, vegetables, meat, whole grains and dairy at all places that accept SNAP benefits. In participating farmers markets, every $1 spent earns an additional $2 to spend on fresh produce.

Students who attend schools where everyone receives free lunch can also apply for SUN Bucks if they do not receive public assistance.