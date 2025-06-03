UDOT reminds drivers how to be safe around big trucks

State officials say Utah has one of the highest percentages of commercial vehicles on the roads than any other state.

UDOT reports almost one in four vehicles on the road are trucks and in 75% of all semitruck-involved crashes, the passenger vehicle driver is at fault.

As a driver, officials say it is important to know how to interact safely with large trucks and how to incorporate “Truck Smart” behaviors.

Semitrucks don’t drive like a car. They weigh more, are taller and have a much larger blind spot.

There are four “no-zones,” or large blind spots, where a car or small truck could virtually “disappear” from a truck driver’s window.

Utah Department of Transportation Know the blind spots on a semitruck.

Officials say the best way to know if you are driving in a truck’s blind spot is to look for the driver’s face. If the driver’s face is visible in the side mirrors, chances are they will see you.

Other best-practices when driving near semitrucks include giving trucks enough room and to never cut them off.