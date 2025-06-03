Utah wildfire season begins with more than 200 blazes, almost all human-caused

Since Jan. 1, Utah has seen more than 200 wildfires , which have burned upwards of 1,200 acres.

Utah Fire Info reports 171 of those fires were sparked by human activity.

Utah Fire Info spokesperson Kayli Guild says the five-year average from 2020 to 2025 for human-caused wildfires is 82%, which means the state is slightly below the recent average as wildfire season begins in Utah.

Fire officials say these numbers show that many wildfires are preventable.

When camping, never leave a fire unattended, clear the area of dry vegetation and always fully extinguish a fire before leaving it.

The largest human-caused fire this year sparked in Tooele County near the Great Salt Lake.

Fire officials say the fire was discovered on May 24 and was extinguished Monday, June 2.

According to Utah Fire Info’s wildfire dashboard , the Wasatch Back has recorded three wildfires this year, all were an acre or less.

Fire officials in Summit and Wasatch counties have been conducting prescribed burns to mitigate wildfire risk, many of them in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.