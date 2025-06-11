© 2025 KPCW

‘No Kings’ rallies planned in Heber, Park City, Salt Lake

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:27 PM MDT
Rallies are scheduled across the country Saturday for a nationwide day of action, including in the Wasatch Back.

The “No Kings” protests are planned for Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s birthday, when he has scheduled a military parade in Washington.

In Park City, the Pro-Active Alliance and Utah Overpass Action groups will gather on the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 80 at Kimball Junction from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In Heber, activists will gather at 11 a.m. in front of Heber City Hall on Main Street.

Demonstrations are also planned in Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo Saturday.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver