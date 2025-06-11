‘No Kings’ rallies planned in Heber, Park City, Salt Lake

The “No Kings” protests are planned for Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s birthday, when he has scheduled a military parade in Washington.

In Park City, the Pro-Active Alliance and Utah Overpass Action groups will gather on the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 80 at Kimball Junction from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In Heber, activists will gather at 11 a.m. in front of Heber City Hall on Main Street.

Demonstrations are also planned in Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo Saturday.