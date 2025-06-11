© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah program offers grocery benefits for students on summer break

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 11, 2025 at 4:34 PM MDT
Students eat lunch at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Spenser Heaps
/
Utah News Dispatch
Students eat lunch at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Eligible families can receive $120 per student over the summer.

Utah SUN Bucks is a grocery benefits program aimed at helping families buy food during the summer break.

Eligible families can receive $120 per student over the summer to buy fruit, vegetables, meat, whole grains and dairy at grocery stores, farmers markets and any place that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Families who receive Medicaid and SNAP benefits and those who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals are automatically enrolled in SUN Bucks.

More information is available here.

State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver