Utah program offers grocery benefits for students on summer break

Utah SUN Bucks is a grocery benefits program aimed at helping families buy food during the summer break.

Eligible families can receive $120 per student over the summer to buy fruit, vegetables, meat, whole grains and dairy at grocery stores, farmers markets and any place that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Families who receive Medicaid and SNAP benefits and those who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals are automatically enrolled in SUN Bucks.

