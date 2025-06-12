Utah Attorney General joins 23andMe lawsuit to protect Utahns’ genetic data

The suit aims to prevent the company from selling Utahns’ private genetic information without their consent.

This comes after the company filed for bankruptcy in March and announced millions of Americans’ genetic and health material was for sale.

Utahns have a right, under the Utah Consumer Privacy Act and the Genetic Information Privacy Act, to rescind access to their data and request 23andMe to delete their accounts and genetic information.

People can also request the destruction of their genetic samples through the settings tab on their 23andMe accounts.

Joining AG Brown in the lawsuit are attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.