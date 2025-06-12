Utah, Idaho ‘MAHA’ waivers allow SNAP ban on soda

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, along with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., signed three “Make America Healthy Again” waivers on Tuesday, allowing three more states to enact restrictions to SNAP benefits.

The move adds Utah, Idaho and Arkansas to the list of six states that have banned certain foods from being purchased with benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is the U.S.’s largest nutrition assistance program.

Utah’s waiver prohibits using SNAP benefits to purchase “soft drinks,” defined as “a nonalcoholic beverage that is made with carbonated water and that is flavored and sweetened with sugar or artificial sweeteners,” according to HB403, the bill the Utah Legislature passed directing the state’s Department of Workforce Services to request the waiver. An earlier version of the bill would have also blocked candy purchases, but Utah lawmakers narrowed its scope before approving the bill.

Utah’s SNAP restrictions, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2026, don’t go as far as other states.

Arkansas’ waiver restricts SNAP participants from purchasing low- and no-calorie soda, fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, and other “unhealthy drinks,” along with “confectionary products with flour and artificially sweetened candy, the Arkansas Advocate reported. Arkansas’ waiver will take effect July 1, 2026.

Idaho’s waiver excludes soda and candy and will take effect the same day as Arkansas, on July 1.

Rollins previously signed SNAP waivers for Nebraska, Iowa, and Indiana.

The latest round of SNAP restriction approvals come amid a national movement coined “Make America Healthy Again,” or MAHA, that’s been promoted by U.S. health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In April, Kennedy stopped in Utah as part of his “MAHA tour.” During his visit he praised Utah’s SNAP ban, along with a slate of other “MAHA bills,” which was headlined by Utah’s first-in-the-nation law to ban cities from adding fluoride to drinking water.

“Thank you to the governors of Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Utah, Iowa, and Nebraska for their bold leadership and unwavering commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said in a news release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “I call on every governor in the nation to submit a SNAP waiver to eliminate sugary drinks — taxpayer dollars should never bankroll products that fuel the chronic disease epidemic.”

Rollins, in a prepared statement, said the Trump administration is “unified in improving the health of our nation.”

“America’s governors have proudly answered the call to innovate by improving nutrition programs, ensuring better choices while respecting the generosity of the American taxpayer,” Rollins said. “Each waiver submitted by the states and signed is yet another step closer to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

Critics of the SNAP restrictions, including Democrats and low-income advocates, argued states shouldn’t restrict freedom of choice and should treat Americans like adults who can practice personal responsibility.

Food industry representatives have also expressed concerns about unintended consequences by limiting consumer choices and creating confusion about what can or can’t be purchased in grocery stores. They also argued it isn’t likely to improve health outcomes.

But proponents from Republican-led states argued excluding “unhealthy” foods from SNAP benefits was “common sense.” The sponsor of Utah’s bill, Rep. Kristen Chevrier, R-Highland, called it a “no brainer” way to safeguard public health and stop “subsidizing poison for kids.”

In a post on X on Wednesday, Chevrier said Utah “led the charge” by seeking the SNAP waiver while also passing HB402, another bill that banned public schools from serving food with certain food dyes and other additives in them.

“I was honored to sponsor both bills,” she wrote. “This is the beginning of a critical and long-awaited cultural revolution.”

Chevrier on Wednesday also said in a statement to Utah News Dispatch that “the decision to remove soda from SNAP funding is supported” by a recent study by Brigham Young University that suggests drinking sugar may be more problematic for health than eating it.

“Taxpayers should not be subsidizing consumption of harmful substances, and then footing the bill for resulting health issues down the road,” Chevrier said. “This was the right move for Utah and for the nation.”

The bill’s Senate sponsor, Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, also issued a statement applauding the waiver approval.

“We appreciate the swift approval of our waiver request,” Brammer said. “SNAP is intended to help individuals and families access nutritious food. However, soda, despite offering no nutritional value and contributing to health problems, remains the most commonly purchased item with SNAP benefits. This bill reflects responsible stewardship by making sure the taxpayer-funded program is used for its intended purpose, supporting essential nutrition while respecting personal freedom.”

During debate over Utah’s bill, Rep. John Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, said he was initially hesitant to support the bill, saying he wasn’t a “huge proponent of the government stepping in and telling people what they can and can’t consume with their food.”

“But as I thought about it,” Hawkins said in February, “I’ve come to the conclusion that in this particular case, I think the government does have the right to say, ‘We want you to be healthy and we want to set the parameters around what you can use government subsidies for.’”

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.