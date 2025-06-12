© 2025 KPCW

Utah parents spent $13M in school vouchers at major retailers from Amazon to Costco

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:25 PM MDT
Students work in a math class at Wasatch Junior High School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Spenser Heaps
/
Utah News Dispatch
Students work in a math class at Wasatch Junior High School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

From furniture to electronics and musical instruments to books, Utah Fits All families spent more than $13 million at 20 major retailers in the first year of the program.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that’s around 20% of the money spent in Utah’s school voucher program as of March.

About 10,000 students received an $8,000 scholarship through the Utah Fits All program to spend on a broad range of educational expenses, including homeschooling supplies, private school tuition and extracurricular activities.

The Tribune’s analysis found parents largely spent the money on private schools and other academic pursuits. But it also found that the most spending went to Amazon.

Families spent more than $5.8 million in voucher money at the online retail giant.

Known purchases included audiobooks, pencils, a drawing book, a jump rope, a treadmill and a trampoline.

Best Buy was the second-highest in spending for Utah Fits All families at $3.7 million and Costco was the third with more than $978,000.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver