© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moab’s NPS building removed from DOGE lease termination list

KPCW | By The Times-Independent
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:11 PM MDT
The National Park Service Southeast Utah Group headquarters building. Its lease is listed for termination by the Department of Government Efficiency.
Doug McMurdo
/
The Times-Independent
The National Park Service Southeast Utah Group headquarters building. Its lease was listed for termination by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The impending lease termination of the Resource Boulevard building that houses personnel from the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey has been rescinded.

That's according to Southeast Utah Group of National Parks and Monuments spokesperson Karen Henker.

No reason was given for removing it from a list of nearly 600 federal sites the Department of Government Efficiency earmarked for closure.

Though still listed as subject to lease termination on DOGE’s website as of June 25, Henker said the closure is no longer moving forward and the building will remain in use.

The Grand County Commission urged Utah’s congressional delegation to review the closure after it was announced, as staff and administrators at NPS and the USGS Biological Science Center fretted what the fallout will be as there is not another building that could accommodate the two groups.

Roughly 50 NPS employees and 20 from the USGS work in the building.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. For the full story, visit the Times-Independent website.
State & Regional
The Times-Independent
The Times-Independent is a nonprofit newspaper based in Moab, Utah.
See stories by The Times-Independent