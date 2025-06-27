Moab’s NPS building removed from DOGE lease termination list

That's according to Southeast Utah Group of National Parks and Monuments spokesperson Karen Henker.

No reason was given for removing it from a list of nearly 600 federal sites the Department of Government Efficiency earmarked for closure.

Though still listed as subject to lease termination on DOGE’s website as of June 25, Henker said the closure is no longer moving forward and the building will remain in use.

The Grand County Commission urged Utah’s congressional delegation to review the closure after it was announced, as staff and administrators at NPS and the USGS Biological Science Center fretted what the fallout will be as there is not another building that could accommodate the two groups.

Roughly 50 NPS employees and 20 from the USGS work in the building.

