Utah checks 10,000 boats for ‘STD of the sea’ over Independence Day weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:47 PM MDT
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.

Officers with the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Division of Wildlife Resources technicians inspected more than 10,000 boats over the Fourth of July weekend.

They checked watercraft for quagga mussels and other aquatic invasive species to prevent the creatures from spreading across state waters.

More than 250 boats were decontaminated at Utah’s 40 inspection stations over the weekend.

These inspections are required for all boats and watercraft, including paddleboards and kayaks.

In Utah, the only infected waterbody is Lake Powell. Quagga mussels were first discovered in the reservoir in late 2012.

The DWR says this “STD of the sea” can plug water lines, infest water delivery systems and can disturb natural ecosystems, hurting native fish species.

The DWR also requires anyone launching vessels into Utah waters to take a free, annual mussel-aware boater course.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
