Utah checks 10,000 boats for ‘STD of the sea’ over Independence Day weekend

They checked watercraft for quagga mussels and other aquatic invasive species to prevent the creatures from spreading across state waters.

More than 250 boats were decontaminated at Utah’s 40 inspection stations over the weekend.

These inspections are required for all boats and watercraft, including paddleboards and kayaks.

In Utah, the only infected waterbody is Lake Powell. Quagga mussels were first discovered in the reservoir in late 2012.

The DWR says this “STD of the sea” can plug water lines, infest water delivery systems and can disturb natural ecosystems, hurting native fish species.