Utah hunters get second chance at big game hunting permits
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will sell big game hunting permits starting Tuesday, July 8.
For those who didn’t draw buck deer or bull elk permits this year, these are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters must have a valid hunting license to purchase them.
General-season archery and youth permits for elk hunting and general-season buck deer and youth archery deer permits go on sale at 8 a.m.
General-season any-bull elk and spike bull elk permits will be available Thursday, July 10, at 8 a.m.
Permits can be purchased online, at a DWR office or any other licensed agent.