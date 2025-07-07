Utah hunters get second chance at big game hunting permits

For those who didn’t draw buck deer or bull elk permits this year, these are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters must have a valid hunting license to purchase them.

General-season archery and youth permits for elk hunting and general-season buck deer and youth archery deer permits go on sale at 8 a.m.

General-season any-bull elk and spike bull elk permits will be available Thursday, July 10, at 8 a.m.