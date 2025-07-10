DWR warns about bat encounter increases in summer months

They’re most common in the early spring when bats come out of hibernation, and between June and August.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says bats will roost in structures, including attics, to raise their babies called pups.

DWR Conservation Coordinator Kimberly Hersey says the summer months are the hardest times to deal with bats in homes because it is when the pups are learning to fly. And she said it’s illegal to remove the colonies from homes until the babies mature, unless there is a human health and safety issue.

Bats can carry rabies, a deadly virus transmitted to humans through saliva.

They are a protected wildlife species and it is illegal to kill them.

If a bat gets into your home, the DWR says to open a door or window an d turn off indoor lights. Then leave the room and allow the bat to get out on its own.

Wildlife officials say you should never touch a bat. If you do, call the local health department for guidance.