Sundance, Utah-based projects nominated for 2025 Emmy Awards

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” premiered at Sundance in 2024 and was nominated for four awards including Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing.

Another 2024 Sundance premiere, “Will & Harper” is up for five awards including outstanding cinematography, directing, picture editing, original music and lyrics and the overall documentary award.

“Pee-wee As Himself,” the 2025 documentary following the life of artist and performer Paul Ruben and his alter ego, Pee-wee Herman, received four nominations for directing, sound editing, sound mixing and picture editing.

The 2025 Sundance premiere “Deaf President Now!” is up for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary.

Also from this year’s festival, “Sly Lives! (Aka the Burden of Black Genius)” is also nominated for Outstanding Documentary.

None of the Sundance films nominated for an Emmy this year won awards at the festival.

Other Utah-based works are up for Emmy Awards this year. HBO’s “Mountainhead,” filmed in the Wasatch Back, is in the Outstanding Television Movie category. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” series has been nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.