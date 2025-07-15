© 2025 KPCW

Utah’s first 2025 case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Utah County mosquitos

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:20 PM MDT
Mosquitoes can carry and spread West Nile Virus through biting humans, horses and birds.
Mosquitoes can carry and spread West Nile Virus through biting humans, horses and birds.

West Nile Virus has been found in mosquitoes in Utah County, the state’s first confirmed case of the virus this year.

The Utah County Health Department said the virus was confirmed July 11 and since then it has treated and retested the area with no additional positive cases.

Utah County mosquito abatement teams will continue to monitor the area.

West Nile Virus is a potentially dangerous disease that can be spread through mosquito bites.

Utah County health officials say about one in five people develop flu-like symptoms including fever, headache and body aches.

Summit County Health warns mosquitos and ticks increase along trails and wetland areas throughout the summer.

The best way to avoid illnesses like West Nile is to stay bite-free. Health experts recommend EPA-approved repellents with DEET or picaridin, wearing long sleeves and pants when needed and installing window and door screens.

Eliminating standing water, where mosquitos breed, is also suggested.

The county’s mosquito abatement team works to stop the insects at the source by sprinkling eco-friendly, bacteria-treated corn cob granules in standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they mature.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver