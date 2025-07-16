State measles cases rise to 10, newest report in southwest Utah

Utah now has 10 confirmed measles cases after a week without any new reports of the virus.

One person in southwest Utah reported symptoms and tested positive for the illness July 14.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services said the person reported the case to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department which covers Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane and Washington counties. DHHS said the person self-isolated when they first became ill and is now out of the infectious period.

The July 14 case is the 10th in the state amid a nationwide outbreak that reached a 33-year record-high last week .

The first cases in Utah were confirmed June 26 when five people tested positive for the virus—three people in Utah County and two in southwest Utah.

State health officials say everyone who has tested positive for measles in Utah has been unvaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports there are more than 1,300 measles cases nationwide so far this year.

The CDC reports 92% of those infected were not vaccinated, 4% received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and 4% received the recommended two doses.

Health experts say the MMR vaccine is 97% effective against measles when the person receives two doses.

More than 90% of Utahns are vaccinated against measles, according to the Utah health department.