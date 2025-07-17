Gov. Cox to spend $1.8M convincing Utahns nuclear energy a good idea

As Utah ramps up efforts to fast-track nuclear energy production, Gov. Spencer Cox’s administration is putting $1.8 million toward a campaign to convince Utahns it’s the right idea.

Amid a so far lukewarm reception for nuclear energy efforts, and ahead of announcing partnerships with multiple nuclear startups, the Utah Office of Energy Development began looking for a public relations firm in May to launch a “Nuclear Education and Public Support” campaign, according to a request for proposals on a public procurement website.

“This effort aligns with our goals of energy security, independence, resilience and sustainability,” Tracy Rees, public information officer for the Utah Office of Energy Development, wrote in an email Monday. “Deploying nuclear technologies is a long process, so early engagement is critical. This campaign will engage local communities and help identify those who might be interested in nuclear energy.”

The application window closed last month. Rees said the office is currently reviewing proposals.

Lasting up to 1 ½ years, the website said the winning entity will “provide a marketing and communications campaign that will educate the public, policymakers, and stakeholders about nuclear energy and the role it could play in Utah’s future energy mix.”

Earlier this year, lawmakers set aside $10 million for “Operation Gigawatt” — a plan Cox announced last fall to double Utah’s energy production in the next decade. Rees said the nuclear energy public relations campaign is funded as part of “Operation Gigawatt.”

