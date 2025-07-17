© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New study shows Utah women earn 18% less than men after graduation

KPCW | By Utah Public Radio
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:40 PM MDT
Business people working in conference room
Albert Shakirov
/
Adobe Stock

Women who recently graduated from college are earning significantly less than their male counterparts.

A new study revealed women from Utah and other states who earned bachelor's degrees within the past seven years made an average of 18% less than similarly educated men.

Research from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found segregated work environments are the main reason for the disparity.

Mary Gatta, director of research and public policy for the National Association of Colleges and Employers, said the problem is so prevalent, job analysts gave it a formal title.

"Some of that, as we see in our survey, is attributed to men and women working in different industries and different types of work," said Gatta. "We called it 'occupational sex segregation.'"

The Early Career Talent Survey interviewed 1,400 professionals who graduated between 2017 and 2023, including about 500 men and 900 women.

It found the gap brings financial challenges for women, who are more likely to have student loans but are less confident of their ability to repay them.

Despite financial disparities, career satisfaction was similar between genders among early-career professionals.

Read more at upr.org.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
State & Regional
Utah Public Radio
Utah Public Radio, a service of Utah State University, broadcasts news, information, public affairs, and cultural programming 24 hours a day. Located in Logan, Utah Public Radio is heard by listeners across Utah and in Southern Idaho via a network of six full-power HD-enhanced stations and 30 translators. More than half of Utah's population resides within the station and translator network coverage area.
See stories by Utah Public Radio