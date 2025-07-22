Planned Parenthood of Utah granted partial relief from 'big, beautiful' budget

The judge’s 36-page opinion stated the new law “burdens” Planned Parenthood’s First Amendment rights, but limited the protections to only certain clinics.

The partial relief was granted to members in states who cannot provide abortions because of state abortion bans, or who receive less than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in federal fiscal year 2023.

That includes Planned Parenthood health centers in Utah because the Utah association met the Medicaid reimbursements requirement.

The Utah News Dispatch reports the “big, beautiful” law passed earlier this year and included sweeping tax and spending cuts seeking to eliminate Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood for other types of health care, like annual physicals and cancer screenings.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America – along with the Utah organization and the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts – filed the lawsuit days after the law was signed by President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July.

In a response to the judge's decision, the organizations said they were “disappointed that not all members were granted the necessary relief.”

In their statement, the organizations said, “patients across the country should be able to go to their trusted Planned Parenthood provider for birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment.”