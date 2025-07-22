Utah reservoirs levels decrease amid statewide drought

Due to increased demand and minimal spring runoff, reservoir levels around the state dropped by an average of 10% between June and July.

The Utah Division of Water Resources says reservoirs typically drop around 2% during that period.

Despite the significant drop, state reservoirs are still 3% higher than normal for this time of year at 75% full.

About 95% of Utah’s water supply comes from snowpack. During lackluster snow seasons and drought years reservoir storage helps preserve water.

Some municipalities have started asking residents to conserve water. That includes in Heber City, where city officials are reminding residents to cut back on watering habits.