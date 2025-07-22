What is open, closed in the Wasatch Back on Pioneer Day

The state holiday commemorates July 24, 1847 – the day members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reportedly arrived in the Salt Lake Valley.

Also Thursday, libraries in Summit and Wasatch counties will be closed along with the Park City Library.

The MARC, Park City Ice Arena and Basin Rec Fieldhouse will be open regular hours.

In Wasatch County, trash pickup will be delayed one day. Thursday trash pickup in Summit County remains the same.

State liquor stores are also closed on the holiday and will reopen on Friday.

U.S. Post Offices will remain open and mail will be delivered.