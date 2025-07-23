© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah opening mental health crisis center for kids, teens

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:22 PM MDT
A set of pods with recliners are part of a new soon-to-open child mental health care crisis center at Huntsman Mental Health Institute, Monday, July 21, 2025.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A set of pods with recliners are part of a new soon-to-open child mental health care crisis center at Huntsman Mental Health Institute, Monday, July 21, 2025.

To address gaps in crucial care, the Youth Crisis Care program will open July 28, at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah.

A new walk-in center will open in Utah for teenagers and kids as young as 5 years old who are experiencing a mental health crisis — a group that has consistently faced among the highest suicide rates in the nation.

“It’s a real epidemic here,” said Dave Eldredge, a licensed clinical social worker and executive director of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. “We have kids who are really struggling.”

The hope is that the new center run out of the institute at the University of Utah will serve as a bridge for the youngest in the state who need immediate help, but whose parents often don’t have a clear place to turn.

Emergency rooms, Eldredge said, are typically overrun and are not the best option for behavioral care. In fact, they can make the situation worse for a patient in crisis whose nervous system is already on overdrive.

Waiting months for an appointment with a family doctor also doesn’t work for a child who has a short window for intervention. And schools often offer limited services.

To address those gaps to crucial care, the Youth Crisis Care program will launch Monday, July 28, at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at 501 S. Chipeta Way.

The 24/7 walk-in center will be open to anyone ages 5 to 17 (and 18, if they are still enrolled in high school) seeking care in a mental health emergency.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune