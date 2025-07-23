Utah’s measles cases rise to 11

As of Wednesday, July 23, seven people in the Utah County Health District and four in the Southwest Utah Public Health District were diagnosed with the highly contagious virus.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services says all of the people diagnosed were unvaccinated. No new exposure locations have been identified.

State health officials say the best way to prevent measles is to get two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Experts say the MMR vaccine is 97% effective against measles when the person receives two doses.