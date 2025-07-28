Major film shoot to close Moab highway to Arches, Canyonlands

The Times-Independent reports the southern Utah town is the only U.S. filming location for the production with the working title, “Zeus.”

The rest of the motion picture will be shot in Australia, London and Mexico City.

On July 30, the one-day Moab shoot will close Highway 191, the main artery through town that provides access to Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Drivers can expect detours and delays before roads start to reopen by the afternoon.

Film crews will fly drones over the downtown area to capture people running on the street.

Moab to Monument Valley Film commissioner Bega Metzner says the production is estimated to bring $2.5 million to $3.5 million in local economic impact.

More than 2,000 rooms in southern Utah have been reserved for production with crews coming in from parts of Australia, London, Los Angeles and locally about 20 people from Utah.

One of the film’s producers, Eric McLeod, grew up in Moab and advocated for the film to hire locally. McLeod’s previous credits include “The Cat in the Hat,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Austin Powers.”