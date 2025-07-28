Cult + King wraps up annual education week

It’s a four-day event where hair stylists and customers discuss the company’s business ethics and environmental initiatives.

Cult + King was founded in 2016 by former salon owner and stylist Jared Briggs along with one of his long-time hair clients, marketing and advertising professional Robin Whitney. She said the company’s goal is to redefine hair and skin care through natural formulations and an anti-status-quo business plan.

Cult + King came to be after Briggs experienced crippling depression and low hormone levels. He said he linked his medical issues to BPA and phthalate exposure, both types of chemicals found in plastics which health experts say can be endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with the body's hormone system.

This inspired him to formulate environmentally-friendly products.

“And I knew right then, because of what a terrible experience I had, that I would never want to create something in a product that would do that to another human being,” Briggs said. “I felt like that was actually sociopathic, to try and make money by saving a buck instead of using beautiful essential oils to use a synthetic fragrance that would have caused endocrine disruption.”

Briggs credits Robin Whitney and her husband Jim for executing his original vision of a purpose-driven company and brought them on as partners in the business. Robin Whitney also serves as CEO of Cult + King.

The brand’s marketing strategy relies on word-of-mouth and clear communication of the company’s values without spending money on advertising or influencers. Robin Whitney said the company avoids large retailers and about 60% of their business is direct-to-consumer.

The company’s “Manifesto” rejects traditional salon product lines and instead delivers sustainably sourced, toxic-free ingredients.

“We are totally all about supporting small business. So that means we support independent stylists,” Robin Whitney said. “We don't sell on Amazon or at any retail location with more than 20 outlets, because our idea is, why can't the best products in the world be sold at the smallest stores in the world? We have the cleanest ingredient deck you can possibly imagine. We are absolutely pristine.”

The business aims to put “planet over profit,” donating 1% of its gross sales to environmental nonprofits each year.

“All the people here at this event are completely like-minded; people who are looking to make the world a better place and start it believing that maybe some of the ideals that we're doing are a part of what can help that,” she said. “Our tagline is not ‘great hair.’ Our tagline is ‘transform your thinking, cause the possibilities,’ because that's what we think people do with the things they buy. You can change the world with the things you buy.”

Robin Whitney said they have made contributions to several environmental organizations over the years, including HawkWatch International, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, Recycle Utah and Green Amendments for the Generations .

As part of Weirdfest, stylists come to Park City on their own dime for education, self-care and celebration. Attendees could join in full-day workshops including haircutting and styling sessions as well as guided personal development experiences.

The signature gala on Saturday night was an invitation-only warehouse party with live music, food and drink as well as aerial dancers, jugglers and aura photography.