Judge allows Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding amid Utah lawsuit

The Monday ruling comes less than a week after the same judge granted partial relief to some clinics , including ones in Utah, that received less than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in fiscal year 2023.

The new ruling blocks the part of the budget bill that forced Planned Parenthood centers to stop billing for Medicaid services.

In her order this week, Judge Indira Talwani wrote patients could suffer adverse health consequences if care is disrupted or unavailable.

She said restricting Planned Parenthood’s ability to “provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs.”

The case was brought by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, alongside Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the league in Massachusetts after President Trump signed the budget into law.

After Monday’s ruling, interim president for Planned Parenthood Association of Utah Shireen Ghorbani said, “We are grateful that now all Planned Parenthood patients with Medicaid can come to their local health centers for the high-quality, essential care they need. Generations have relied on Planned Parenthood as experts in sexual and reproductive health care and as a welcoming and trusted provider in their communities. We will continue this fight in the courts to protect our patients’ freedom to get the care they need.”