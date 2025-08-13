© 2025 KPCW

Wildlife officials remind hunters, anglers of common violations ahead of season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM MDT
Hunter sporting a hunter orange vest.
Division of Wildlife Resources
Hunter sporting a hunter orange vest.

One of the most common mistakes DNR conservation officers see is wildlife killed by hunters without a valid permit.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters and anglers to brush up on state regulations before the fall hunting and fishing seasons begin. The first general season hunt begins Saturday, Aug. 16.

One of the most common mistakes DNR conservation officers see is wildlife killed by hunters without a valid permit or anglers fishing on an expired license.

Hunters must take an approved education course or participate in Utah’s Trial Hunting Program to obtain a license.

Certain wildlife hunts may also require additional permits.

Anglers must also have a current fishing license and know the requirements for the waterbody they are visiting, along with what species must be released and the daily limit for each species.

The DNR also advises hunters to get proper permission before hunting on private property, and to be sure of the species before taking a shot.

A full list of rules and regulations can be found here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
