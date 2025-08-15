© 2025 KPCW

Utah increases law enforcement on roads ahead of Labor Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:13 PM MDT
Extra law enforcement will be out on Utah’s roads ahead of Labor Day weekend to prevent impaired driving fatalities.

It’s part of a national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” mobilization to encourage drivers to find a sober ride home.

In Utah more than 250 extra DUI enforcement shifts will be worked by 47 law enforcement agencies through Labor Day, Sept. 1.

Preliminary arrest data shows more than 10,500 Utahns were arrested for DUI between July 2024 to July 2025. The average blood alcohol content recorded was 0.14.

That’s almost three times the state’s legal limit of 0.05.

As of Aug. 14, there had been 10 alcohol-related fatalities and 425 total alcohol-related crashes on Utah roads.
