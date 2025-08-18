Flags lowered to honor fallen Tremonton police officers

Utah’s state flag and the U.S. flag will remain in the half-staff position until sunset on the day the men are interred.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Tremonton Garland police officers, Sgt. Lee Sorensen and officer Eric Estrada, were shot and killed while responding to an apparent case of domestic violence in Tremonton.

A third officer and his K-9 were wounded in the Sunday night shooting.

The department honored the two officers with a procession Monday afternoon as the officers were taken to funeral homes in Garland and Logan.

The governor’s office said there will be an additional announcement when flags may be raised.