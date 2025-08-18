© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flags lowered to honor fallen Tremonton police officers

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 18, 2025 at 3:28 PM MDT
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
The American flag and the state flag of Utah fly at half mast, in memory of the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to honor two police officers shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 17.

Utah’s state flag and the U.S. flag will remain in the half-staff position until sunset on the day the men are interred.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Tremonton Garland police officers, Sgt. Lee Sorensen and officer Eric Estrada, were shot and killed while responding to an apparent case of domestic violence in Tremonton.

A third officer and his K-9 were wounded in the Sunday night shooting.

The department honored the two officers with a procession Monday afternoon as the officers were taken to funeral homes in Garland and Logan.

The governor’s office said there will be an additional announcement when flags may be raised.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver