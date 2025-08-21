Prosecutors to seek death penalty against man charged with killing two police officers

Prosecutors in Box Elder County say they will seek the death penalty against the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Tremonton police officers.

The Box Elder County Attorney’s Office announced late Wednesday night that prosecutors have filed two aggravated murder charges against Ryan Michael Bate, 32. The office said prosecutors have filed a “notice of intent” to seek the death penalty.

Bate is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada on Sunday night, when the two Tremonton-Garland Police Department officers responded to what was believed to be a domestic disturbance. Bate was later arrested at the scene and booked into the Weber County jail, where he has been held without bail ever since.

In addition to the two aggravated murder charges, both capital offenses eligible for the death penalty if Bate is convicted, prosecutors have filed 18 additional charges.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.