Back Alley Bash to mark start of KPCW summer pledge drive

The KPCW and Cole Sport Back Alley Bash is a Park City summer tradition that stretches back more than 40 years.

KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin said it was the brainchild of Gary and Jana Cole sometime in the 80s — though no one remembers exactly when it started.

“It's certainly grown over the years, outgrew the back alley there at Cole Sport, and has moved locations to where we now are in City Park,” Ervin said. “It's a way of celebrating the end of summer and thanking our locals for their support for this station and for the community at large.”

The free event is at City Park Friday, Aug. 22, from 5-9 p.m. Locals can set up lawn chairs and blankets, bring a picnic, and enjoy live music from local bands Freedog and Silver King Rocking Company. The bash also features games, face painting, balloon twisting and more.

New this year, the Corndog Co. food truck will be parked nearby with corn dogs and sweet treats for purchase.

KPCW will also have limited-edition swag for sale.

“There are a lot of locals around town who have old Back Alley Bash t-shirts that Cole Sport and KPCW used to have at the event decades ago,” Ervin said. “So for our 40-ish anniversary of the bash, we're introducing new t-shirts.”

In years past, the Back Alley Bash marked the end of successful KPCW summer pledge drives. This year, the bash is kicking off the nonprofit radio station’s summer fundraising season.

Ervin said KPCW’s goal is to raise $350,000. That money covers daily operations, including on-air news programs and online offerings.

The station is also facing a new funding challenge this year. After Congress cut $1.1 billion in previously allocated funds , NPR, PBS and their roughly 1,500 member stations across the U.S., including KPCW, lost all federal support.

With the loss of its annual federal grant, KPCW now faces a cash shortfall of $264,000 — about 15% of its operating budget — for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

“Thanks to this community, we raised over $150,000 in July during what was essentially an emergency fundraising call. We're incredibly grateful for that,” Ervin said. “We still have another $115,000 to raise to completely cover that shortfall.”