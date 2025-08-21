State safety officials warn about dangers of drowsy driving

DPS recognizes the third week of August as Drowsy Driving Awareness Week and works to educate drivers on the link between fatigue and driving performances.

State data shows that drowsy driving has climbed 30 lives and caused nearly 1,000 crashes in each of the last five years. So far in 2025, there have been 520 drowsy-driving-related crashes.

Safety officials say teenagers and male drivers under 29-years-old are the largest group affected by these types of crashes.

To avoid drowsy driving, DPS says adult drivers should shoot for seven to nine hours of sleep nightly; teenagers should get eight to 10.

On long road trips, drivers should plan to take breaks every two hours or 100 miles, and consider traveling with a rested passenger who can share driving duties.

Safety officials say drivers should pull off the road to a safe location and rest if they are yawning frequently or having trouble keeping their eyes open.