Utah reservoirs decline amid dry summer

State water officials say since June 1, Utah has drawn down reservoirs more than double the normal rate.

Utah Division of Water Resources director Candice Hasenyager said the rapid decline is a sign the state needs to be more vigilant and use less water.

Current statewide reservoir storage sits at 67%, which is slightly above the normal level of 65% for this time of year. That’s significantly lower than the 83% reported last year at this time.

Hasenyager said the state can expect to see reservoir levels continue to decline until temperatures cool and the irrigation season ends in October.