Utah reservoirs decline amid dry summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:52 PM MDT
A view of Deer Creek Reservoir in June 2025.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
A view of Deer Creek Reservoir in June 2025.

The water in Utah’s reservoirs is in high demand after lower-than-normal spring runoff and an extremely dry summer.

State water officials say since June 1, Utah has drawn down reservoirs more than double the normal rate.

Utah Division of Water Resources director Candice Hasenyager said the rapid decline is a sign the state needs to be more vigilant and use less water.

Current statewide reservoir storage sits at 67%, which is slightly above the normal level of 65% for this time of year. That’s significantly lower than the 83% reported last year at this time.

Hasenyager said the state can expect to see reservoir levels continue to decline until temperatures cool and the irrigation season ends in October.
Sydney Weaver
