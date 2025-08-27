© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arches National Park reservations required until Oct. 31

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published August 27, 2025 at 4:51 PM MDT
Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah.
Lindsay Whitehurst
/
AP
Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah.

Arches National Park will resume timed entry reservations starting Thursday, Aug. 28, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The southern Utah park piloted the timed entry reservation system in 2022 to reduce congestion by spreading crowds across the busy season. Arches opted to continue timed entry in 2025 after years of testing and feedback from the public.

After a break during the peak summer heat, visitors must again reserve a ticket in advance to enter the park between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Tickets can be booked up to six months in advance and require a $2 processing fee on top of entry fees. Next-day tickets will be released at 7 p.m. daily.

Reservations aren’t required to enter the park before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Arches and the nearby Canyonlands National Park, which doesn’t require reservations, expect a busy Labor Day weekend. Park leaders say visitors should expect increased traffic, long lines at park entrances, busy trails and limited parking.
State & Regional
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller