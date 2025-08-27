Arches National Park reservations required until Oct. 31
Arches National Park will resume timed entry reservations starting Thursday, Aug. 28, just in time for Labor Day weekend.
The southern Utah park piloted the timed entry reservation system in 2022 to reduce congestion by spreading crowds across the busy season. Arches opted to continue timed entry in 2025 after years of testing and feedback from the public.
After a break during the peak summer heat, visitors must again reserve a ticket in advance to enter the park between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.
Tickets can be booked up to six months in advance and require a $2 processing fee on top of entry fees. Next-day tickets will be released at 7 p.m. daily.
Reservations aren’t required to enter the park before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
Arches and the nearby Canyonlands National Park, which doesn’t require reservations, expect a busy Labor Day weekend. Park leaders say visitors should expect increased traffic, long lines at park entrances, busy trails and limited parking.