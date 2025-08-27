Arches National Park reservations required until Oct. 31

The southern Utah park piloted the timed entry reservation system in 2022 to reduce congestion by spreading crowds across the busy season. Arches opted to continue timed entry in 2025 after years of testing and feedback from the public.

After a break during the peak summer heat, visitors must again reserve a ticket in advance to enter the park between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Tickets can be booked up to six months in advance and require a $2 processing fee on top of entry fees. Next-day tickets will be released at 7 p.m. daily.

Reservations aren’t required to enter the park before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m.