Utah recreation officials encourage kids to get outside this fall

The free, interactive event is part of the division’s 2025 Every Kid Outdoors Adventure Challenge, which encourages young Utahns to explore the outdoors through monthly themed activities.

Kids can harvest vegetables from the garden while learning about urban agriculture and healthy eating by preparing a garden-to-table snack.

The event begins Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Those interested are asked to RSVP and wear clothes that can get dirty.

Kids can join in another Harvest Challenge Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Wasatch Community Gardens.

