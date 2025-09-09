© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah recreation officials encourage kids to get outside this fall

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:28 PM MDT
A photo of a community member planting seeds as she participates in "La Milpa."
Jonás Wright
/
KPCW
A community member plants seeds as she participates in "La Milpa."

Kids can get their hands dirty at the Every Kid Outdoors Harvest Challenge at Wasatch Community Gardens in Salt Lake City this week.

The free, interactive event is part of the division’s 2025 Every Kid Outdoors Adventure Challenge, which encourages young Utahns to explore the outdoors through monthly themed activities.

Kids can harvest vegetables from the garden while learning about urban agriculture and healthy eating by preparing a garden-to-table snack.

The event begins Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Those interested are asked to RSVP and wear clothes that can get dirty.

Kids can join in another Harvest Challenge Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Wasatch Community Gardens.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community. Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver